AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,376,889 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,046,476 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.13% of AT&T worth $149,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 126,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 4.1% in the second quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 380,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,062,000 after acquiring an additional 14,852 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 73,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 15,153 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 66,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 9,184 shares during the period. Finally, Essex LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Essex LLC now owns 56,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

AT&T Price Performance

T stock opened at $14.32 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.37 billion, a PE ratio of -11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.74.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -90.98%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

