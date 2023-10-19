Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lowered its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,171 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $742,555,000 after purchasing an additional 41,030,376 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $665,401,000 after purchasing an additional 34,269,435 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,613,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 85,155.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,957,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $223,122,000 after purchasing an additional 12,941,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 15,792,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $276,530,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE KMI opened at $17.14 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $19.35. The company has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.80%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KMI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

