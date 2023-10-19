Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 105 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Humana were worth $4,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Humana by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 19.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 25.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,971,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $610.00 to $541.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $576.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $615.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Humana from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $637.00 to $624.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.10.

NYSE:HUM opened at $521.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $64.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $486.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $487.45. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $423.29 and a twelve month high of $571.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $26.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.83 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.21%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

