Brighton Jones LLC Has $535,000 Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MPC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $458,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,174 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $453,190,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,443 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 17,187.7% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,899,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $283,046,000 after buying an additional 1,888,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 571.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,048,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,152,000 after buying an additional 1,743,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $157.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.62.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $713,662.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,213.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marathon Petroleum news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 8,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $1,193,956.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,691.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $713,662.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,213.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,890,973. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $153.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $104.32 and a 12-month high of $159.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.58.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 10.89%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

