WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 880 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 160,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,646,000 after buying an additional 15,389 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 72,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,387,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $1,283,406.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,124. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $1,283,406.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,124. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 319,393 shares of company stock valued at $19,467,980. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE KO opened at $54.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.41. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $64.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

