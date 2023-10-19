Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $6.40 Million Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,026 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $6,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Altria Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,690,000 after buying an additional 89,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth about $498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.46.

Altria Group Price Performance

MO stock opened at $43.11 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.91 and a one year high of $51.57. The stock has a market cap of $76.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.51.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.40% and a negative return on equity of 225.61%. Altria Group’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.98 dividend. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.09%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.89%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

