Spinnaker Trust Makes New Investment in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Spinnaker Trust acquired a new stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in Aflac by 85.1% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac Stock Performance

NYSE AFL opened at $80.69 on Thursday. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.92 and a fifty-two week high of $82.03. The stock has a market cap of $47.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.27.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 24.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 22.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on AFL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Aflac from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 3,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $249,981.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,491,015.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 3,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $249,981.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,491,015.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $202,412.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,111.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,435 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

