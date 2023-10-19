Curi Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRWD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 68.5% in the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 261.7% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRWD. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.64.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 0.3 %

CrowdStrike stock opened at $187.79 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $190.36. The stock has a market cap of $44.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -458.02, a P/E/G ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.94.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $731.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $925,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,191,586.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $925,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,191,586.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $155,549.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,476,300.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,583 shares of company stock worth $17,579,572 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Further Reading

