Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Shares Purchased by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 25.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 263.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:TECK opened at $41.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.03. Teck Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $49.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.07.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.06). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on TECK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.26.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Featured Stories

