VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 815,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,409 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $25,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 140,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 12,614 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 288,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,398,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 12,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 142,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 97,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

VICI opened at $28.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23. The company has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.08 and its 200-day moving average is $31.31. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $27.70 and a one year high of $35.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 76.15%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. JMP Securities cut their price target on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wedbush assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.42.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

