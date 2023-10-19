Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 7,353 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 187,956 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,353 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $26,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 14,887.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,331,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,302,510 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 46,022.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,914,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $270,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,403 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 380.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,458,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $206,310,000 after buying an additional 1,154,403 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,728,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $386,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth $157,412,000. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.45.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 0.1 %

DGX stock opened at $122.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.42. The company has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.96. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $119.59 and a twelve month high of $158.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 41.34%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Stories

