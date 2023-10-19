Tiaa Fsb Acquires 262 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Tiaa Fsb grew its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 27,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $18,877,936.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 662,366 shares in the company, valued at $73,814,067.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $18,877,936.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 662,366 shares in the company, valued at $73,814,067.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 127,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.68, for a total transaction of $14,885,801.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,313 shares in the company, valued at $9,020,880.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 360,648 shares of company stock worth $41,396,371 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

NYSE PSX opened at $116.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $89.74 and a 12-month high of $125.19. The company has a market capitalization of $51.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.19 and its 200-day moving average is $105.37.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $35.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 16.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.22%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

