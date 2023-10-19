Wealthspire Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Hershey from $264.00 to $262.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Argus lowered their price objective on Hershey from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,742.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $310,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,413,912. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,182 shares of company stock worth $667,450. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Up 0.7 %

HSY traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $192.49. 90,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,877. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $186.63 and a 12-month high of $276.88. The firm has a market cap of $39.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $207.97 and a 200 day moving average of $238.66.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 16.49%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.192 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 54.89%.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

