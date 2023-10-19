Wealthspire Advisors LLC Purchases 91 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,855 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in Broadcom by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after purchasing an additional 36,458 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 20.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $320,887,000 after buying an additional 87,945 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Broadcom by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $1,095,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Broadcom from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $995.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $848.52.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $12.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $874.44. The company had a trading volume of 295,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,451,555. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $428.14 and a 1 year high of $925.91. The company has a market capitalization of $360.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $854.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $797.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

In other news, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,909,750.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at $7,806,368.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

