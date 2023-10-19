The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $2.75

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 2.75 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

The Goldman Sachs Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 29.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. The Goldman Sachs Group has a dividend payout ratio of 31.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect The Goldman Sachs Group to earn $32.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $11.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.4%.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 2.4 %

GS opened at $302.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $324.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $329.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $301.48 and a 1-year high of $389.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.25 EPS. Analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 23.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on GS. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $461.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.76.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,457,330.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.