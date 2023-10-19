Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Grows Position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,651 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.09% of Premier worth $3,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Premier by 141.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,740,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,865,000 after buying an additional 1,020,061 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Premier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,419,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,152,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,883,000 after purchasing an additional 591,201 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Premier in the first quarter valued at $12,966,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Premier by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,216,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,205,000 after buying an additional 390,512 shares during the period. 66.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Premier Stock Performance

Shares of Premier stock opened at $20.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. Premier, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.94 and a 1 year high of $35.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.32.

Premier Announces Dividend

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Premier had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Premier’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Premier, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Premier from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Premier from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Premier from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.64.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

Featured Stories

