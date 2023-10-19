Meritage Portfolio Management Grows Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Unilever by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the first quarter valued at approximately $386,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,987,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Unilever by 30.9% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 6,535 shares in the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of UL opened at $48.36 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $43.42 and a 12-month high of $55.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.73.

Unilever Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.4702 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UL shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 7th.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

