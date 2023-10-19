Verus Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Verus Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 123,599.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,723,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,051 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in General Mills by 99,497.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,302,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,708,000 after buying an additional 5,297,262 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $382,081,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in General Mills by 101.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,935,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,673,000 after buying an additional 3,496,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in General Mills by 627.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,536,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,213,000 after buying an additional 3,050,525 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GIS. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.74.

General Mills Price Performance

GIS stock opened at $63.19 on Thursday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.67. The stock has a market cap of $36.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.26.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.56%.

About General Mills

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.