Verus Capital Partners LLC Has $462,000 Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Verus Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 38.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 205.0% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Loop Capital lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.96.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $153.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.33. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.54 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80. The company has a market capitalization of $131.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

