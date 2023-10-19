Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 246 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,990 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE:BA opened at $185.69 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $208.99 and its 200 day moving average is $211.05. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $132.21 and a fifty-two week high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet upgraded Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.00.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

