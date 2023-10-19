WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 189 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC cut its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 731 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,314.3% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 721.4% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $275.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.05, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.30. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.77 and a 1-year high of $358.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $294.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.39.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, August 17th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $326.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.70.

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,848,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,848,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total transaction of $152,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 702 shares in the company, valued at $214,587.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,309 shares of company stock valued at $19,649,321. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

