Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stake Reduced by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1,314.3% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 721.4% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $377.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.70.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.1 %

ISRG opened at $275.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.05, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $294.96 and a 200-day moving average of $305.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.77 and a 12-month high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total transaction of $152,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 702 shares in the company, valued at $214,587.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total value of $152,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,587.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total value of $16,440,602.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,615,697.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,309 shares of company stock worth $19,649,321 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.