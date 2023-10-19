1834 Investment Advisors Co. Sells 237 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. reduced its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,376 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in General Electric by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 16,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in General Electric by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $107.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $117.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.25. General Electric has a one year low of $53.86 and a one year high of $117.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.26.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 9.30%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 3.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $12,973,132.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

