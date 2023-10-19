LPL Financial LLC Has $148.81 Million Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 607,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,078 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $148,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VHT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $398,176,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,840,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,473,000 after buying an additional 201,763 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,676,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,755,000 after buying an additional 119,137 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at $18,452,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at $19,323,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of VHT opened at $235.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $241.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.79. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $225.27 and a 1 year high of $259.04.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

