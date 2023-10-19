Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 6,739 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,739 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.20% of Celanese worth $24,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Celanese by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,774,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $846,559,000 after buying an additional 131,705 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Celanese by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,104,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $773,605,000 after purchasing an additional 142,516 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Celanese by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,094,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $445,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,456 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Celanese by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,464,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,377,000 after purchasing an additional 12,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,124,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $230,810,000 after acquiring an additional 27,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CE opened at $119.28 on Thursday. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $90.07 and a twelve month high of $131.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.30.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.99 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CE shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Celanese from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Celanese from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Celanese presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.81.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

