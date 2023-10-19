Verus Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Verus Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,575 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 127.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 135,098 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $23,534,000 after purchasing an additional 75,821 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in American Express by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 123,390 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $21,494,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in American Express by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in American Express by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 19,293 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Express from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. 3M reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on American Express from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.33.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $151.53 on Thursday. American Express has a 1 year low of $132.21 and a 1 year high of $182.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.41. The company has a market capitalization of $111.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.19.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.42%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

