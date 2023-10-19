LPL Financial LLC Buys 51,109 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 831,172 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 51,109 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.11% of McDonald’s worth $248,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 200.0% during the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 150 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 277.5% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.17.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,292.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,128,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,292.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,443 shares of company stock worth $6,916,994 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MCD opened at $256.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.65. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. Analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

