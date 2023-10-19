Wealthspire Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AON during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AON in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of AON by 211.4% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

AON traded down $1.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $323.84. 20,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $65.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $270.37 and a 1 year high of $347.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $329.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $327.58.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.07). AON had a net margin of 20.78% and a negative return on equity of 1,312.86%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. AON’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

Several research firms have commented on AON. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of AON from $325.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $361.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $346.67.

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $324.57 per share, for a total transaction of $259,656.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,604.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

