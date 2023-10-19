Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $8.92 Million Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $8,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at $642,077,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 90,084.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,487,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483,563 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle by 13,535.7% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,810,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,699 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Crown Castle by 5,762.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,839,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Crown Castle by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,066,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,150,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,989 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $90.66 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.65. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.97 and a 52-week high of $153.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.08). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 23.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is 158.88%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCI. Citigroup reduced their price target on Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.89.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

