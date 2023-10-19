First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Stake Lowered by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FPE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,946,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,106 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,806,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,522 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 207.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,885,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321,750 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,156,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,252,000 after acquiring an additional 657,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 996.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,455,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140,704 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $15.62 on Thursday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $18.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.98.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

