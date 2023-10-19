Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 383,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,229 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $25,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Kellanova by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Kellanova by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kellanova by 402.2% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Kellanova in the 1st quarter worth $498,486,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Kellanova by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on K shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 14th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Kellanova from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.64.

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $6,110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,331,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,675,301.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $4,622,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,254,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,223,774,937.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $6,110,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,331,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,675,301.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 666,800 shares of company stock valued at $38,844,306 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $50.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.28. Kellanova has a one year low of $47.63 and a one year high of $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 33.33%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. This is a positive change from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.00%.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

