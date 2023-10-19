Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stock Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 133,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,685 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $24,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,684,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,944,626,000 after acquiring an additional 64,061 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,714,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,178,160,000 after purchasing an additional 429,256 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 269.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,371,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $413,514,000 after buying an additional 1,728,989 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 39.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,205,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $399,335,000 after buying an additional 624,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,811,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $317,163,000 after purchasing an additional 38,884 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on JBHT. Barclays raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.85.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.28, for a total value of $319,032.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,775,103.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.28, for a total transaction of $319,032.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,775,103.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 310 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total transaction of $62,781.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,268. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,023 shares of company stock worth $1,807,621 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $178.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $190.29 and a 200-day moving average of $183.51. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.83 and a 1-year high of $209.21.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 20.47%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Stories

