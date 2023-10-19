Credit Agricole S A Purchases Shares of 1,145 Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 99,876.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 635,884,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,968,853,000 after buying an additional 635,248,021 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,714,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $979,918,000 after purchasing an additional 217,223 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Microchip Technology by 4.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,303,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $693,717,000 after purchasing an additional 367,762 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 4.3% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,990,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $669,486,000 after purchasing an additional 326,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $567,576,000 after purchasing an additional 123,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on MCHP. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $77.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.62. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.41 and a 1-year high of $94.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 51.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $185,802.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Stories

