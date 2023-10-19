JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG) Stake Raised by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,741,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,905 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.15% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $172,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4,676.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $726,000. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 20,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 750,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,676,000 after acquiring an additional 29,463 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

JAGG opened at $43.45 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.82. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.07 and a 1 year high of $52.88.

