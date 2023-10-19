Wealthspire Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,846 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 102,919.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 458,556,073 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $40,939,886,000 after purchasing an additional 458,110,957 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,011,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499,014 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,495,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,245,185,000 after purchasing an additional 671,806 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 109,924.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,644,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,433,075,000. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,226,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,032,808. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.85, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $118.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares in the company, valued at $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.40.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

