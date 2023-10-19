Spinnaker Trust Has $341,000 Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Spinnaker Trust lessened its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,037 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 22,598.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 59,271,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,925,016,000 after buying an additional 59,010,391 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 1,242.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,939,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645,946 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,043,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 110,226.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500,438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $256,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,160,766 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $369,642,000 after acquiring an additional 521,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $125.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.86. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.50 and a 12-month high of $189.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 30.56%. Research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. VNET Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $146.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.55.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

