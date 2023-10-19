Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Downgraded to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank cut shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Teck Resources from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Monday. They set a hold rating for the company. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.26.

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $41.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.29. Teck Resources has a one year low of $29.75 and a one year high of $49.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.03.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). Teck Resources had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $14,136,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 527,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 10.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Teck Resources by 4.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

