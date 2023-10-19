Curi Wealth Management LLC Invests $213,000 in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 261.7% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $187.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -458.02, a P/E/G ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $190.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $163.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $731.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.44 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $925,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,191,586.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $925,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,191,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $1,733,721.58. Following the sale, the president now owns 370,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,315,204.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,583 shares of company stock worth $17,579,572 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.64.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

