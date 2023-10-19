Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Purchased by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Unilever during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Unilever by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 3,005.3% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Stock Down 0.0 %

UL opened at $48.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.73. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $43.42 and a 52 week high of $55.99.

Unilever Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.4702 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Unilever in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Report on Unilever

Unilever Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.