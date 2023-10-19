Money Concepts Capital Corp Trims Holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Money Concepts Capital Corp reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,772 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ONEQ. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 165.7% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter.

ONEQ opened at $52.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.25. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $56.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

