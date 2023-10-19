Money Concepts Capital Corp Has $1.97 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Money Concepts Capital Corp cut its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 49.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,796 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 1.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at $219,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other Amgen news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amgen news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Stock Down 0.4 %

AMGN stock opened at $282.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $151.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.82. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Argus raised their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.71.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

