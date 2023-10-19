2,059 Shares in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Purchased by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust bought a new stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.1% in the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.7% in the first quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 14,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.6% in the second quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 6,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.7% in the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.5% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVS opened at $95.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $202.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.43. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $75.38 and a 12-month high of $105.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novartis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.33.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

