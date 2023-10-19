Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $27.14 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,525 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 37,690 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Boeing were worth $27,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 90.7% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 48.5% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,779. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,779. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boeing Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BA opened at $186.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $208.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.05. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $132.21 and a 52-week high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -3.66 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BA. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.00.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

