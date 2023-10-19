Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.62-$6.72 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.25 billion-$5.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.29 billion. Equifax also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.62-6.72 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EFX shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $239.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equifax in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $219.13.

Equifax Stock Down 3.1 %

EFX opened at $169.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.46. Equifax has a one year low of $145.98 and a one year high of $240.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Bryson R. Koehler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,662,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.33, for a total value of $503,325.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,863,754.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bryson R. Koehler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,662,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,912,985. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equifax

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Equifax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

