Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Purchases New Shares in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 76,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Corning by 563.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its position in Corning by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter worth about $35,174,160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLW has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet lowered Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corning in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Monday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.40.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $27.60 on Thursday. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $27.56 and a 1-year high of $37.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.81, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.06 and its 200-day moving average is $32.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.72%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Corning’s payout ratio is 153.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $3,378,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 847,474 shares in the company, valued at $28,627,671.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $3,378,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 847,474 shares in the company, valued at $28,627,671.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $572,317.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,196.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

