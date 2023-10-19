Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Takes $4.04 Million Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,043,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in Valero Energy by 716.7% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 217.6% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Tudor Pickering raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.33.

Valero Energy Stock Up 2.5 %

VLO stock opened at $134.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.60. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $104.18 and a 1-year high of $152.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.18.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $34.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.37 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 42.31% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $11.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 25.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

In related news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total value of $10,278,124.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 621,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,568,373.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

