Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Buys Shares of 60,937 Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 60,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,468,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 10.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,459,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,013,000 after buying an additional 140,364 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 46.2% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 67.4% during the second quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 44,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 17,788 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 5.9% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the second quarter worth $1,920,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DUK opened at $88.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $106.43. The firm has a market cap of $67.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.27, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.28 and its 200 day moving average is $92.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.82.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

