Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Reduces Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,819 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Intel by 146.7% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $35.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.73 and a 52-week high of $40.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.42.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 billion. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Intel’s payout ratio is -227.26%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,291.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.55.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

