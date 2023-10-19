Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 1,546 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 33.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the first quarter valued at $18,435,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $11,195,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,463,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 611.2% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after purchasing an additional 50,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,064,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FIW opened at $80.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.62. First Trust Water ETF has a 52-week low of $72.29 and a 52-week high of $91.98. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.01.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

