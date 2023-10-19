RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Shares Purchased by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in RLI were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RLI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RLI in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in RLI in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of RLI during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RLI by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RLI during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RLI opened at $137.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.08. RLI Corp. has a 52 week low of $109.06 and a 52 week high of $149.65.

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.03). RLI had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 36.31%. The business had revenue of $381.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.93%.

RLI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RLI in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of RLI in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on RLI from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

